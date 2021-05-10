Loud sounds from cicadas could have impact on people with autism, sensory issues

For anyone the loud, buzzing drone can be annoying, but for a person with autism or a hearing sensitivity, the sounds of the Brood X cicadas may cause an emotional or physical reaction.

YOURSELF FOR a SOUND A LOT OFFOLKS HAVEN'T HEARD IN 17YEARS.

WE ARE OF COURSETALKING ABOUT BROOD TEN.THE CICADAS ARE ALMOST READYTO EMERGE AND WHEN THEY DO, WEWILL MOST DEFINITELY HEARTHEIRPRESENCE.BUT AS RAVEN RICHARDSHOWS US -- SOME PEOPLE AREMORE SENSITIVE TO THE NOISETHAN OTHERS.

HERE'S WHAT SHELEARNED FROM THE EXPERTS ATCINCINNATI CHILDREN'S.LLINTRO:IT'S QUIET NOW, BUTPRETTY SOON THAT WILL CHANGE.WE'LL HEAR CICADASSINGINGLOUDLY WHICH COULD BE A BIGPROBLEM FOR SOME FOLKS.PKG:THIS SOUND--NATS--(DR. IANWINDMILL- SENIOR DIRECTOR OFAUDIOLOGY AT CINCINNATICHILDREN'S HOSPITAL )6:04"It's crickets on steroidskind of thing."CAN BE ANNOYINGBUT CAN BE EVEN WORSE FOR KIDSLIKE 16-YEAR-OLD PARKER KAHLE.HIS DAD DAVID KAHLEEXPLAINS....(DAVID KALHE-PARENT AND FOUNDER OF AUTISMROCKS CINCINNATI)3:55 "Tosomeone who has sensoryissues, and someone on theautism spectrum who deals withthese all of those sounds areat 100% volume, allthe time,and just going through theirhead and pounding poundingKAHLE IS THE FOUNDER OF AUTISMROCKS CINCINNATI.

HE SAYSPARENTS OF AUTISTIC KIDSSHOULD PLAN NOW.(DR. IANWINDMILL- SENIOR DIRECTOR OFAUDIOLOGY AT CINCINNATICHILDREN'S HOSPITAL )1:00"Well, you know, according toa lot of the documents orwhatever.

It can be up toabout 100 decibels and that'sreally quite loud.

If youthink the average voice isabout 50 to 60decibels and ashout is about 70 to 75decibelsDR. IAN WINDMILL ISTHE SENIOR DIRECTOR OFAUDIOLOGY AT CINCINNATICHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.

HE SAYSKIDS AND EVEN ADULTS WITHSENSORY ISSUES MAY HAVE APHYSICAL AND AN EMOTIONALREACTION.((DR. IAN WINDMILL-SENIOR DIRECTOR OF AUDIOLOGYAT CINCINNATI CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL ))3:18 "Children thaare prone to migraineheadaches or autism or havehearing loss or have someringing in their ears already."(DR. IAN WINDMILL- SENIORDIRECTOR OF AUDIOLOGY ATCINCINNATI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)8:14 "Well, some autisticpeople, for example Parker,he'll move up and down andhold his hand sometimes hepresses against his cheeks.Sometimes he bobs his headback and forth."THERE ARESOLUTIONS.(DR. IAN WINDMILL-SENIOR DIRECTOR OF AUDIOLOGYAT CINCINNATI CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL )"Staying indoors, tothe extent possible forchildren who who aresensitive, what we callhyperacusis, they will, youknow, using things likehearing protection."(DAVIDKALHE- PARENT AND FOUNDER OFAUTISM ROCKS CINCINNATI"I wentto our local hardware store.They have headphones that areused in industrial techniques,andepending on the thicknessof them.

They determine whatthe decibel range is thatthey'll bring the noise down."ANOTHER SOLUTION IS TO SLOWLYINTRODUCE YOUR CHILD TO THECICADA SOUNDS, WHICH MIGHTEASE FEARS.

IN CINCINNATI,RAVEN RICHARD, WCPO NINE NEWS.