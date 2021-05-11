Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine center in Las Vegas

The vaccination site fully opens to the public on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
And will also offer COVID-19 testing services.
The site will off the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines.
The vaccination site fully opens to the public on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
And will also offer COVID-19 testing services.
The site will off the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines.
Clark County Commissioners passed a revision to the COVID mitigation and management plan unanimously during a Tuesday meeting.
The Golden Knights are teaming up with Immunize Nevada and Smith's to host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic before Tuesday's home..