Michael B. Jordan won't follow family's naming traditions for his kids

Michael B.
Jordan won’t follow his family’s naming traditions when he has a child of his own, as he doesn't want his future son - who would potentially be called Michael C.
Jordan - to have to live up to the name.
Michael B.
Jordan won’t follow his family’s naming traditions when he has a child of his own, as he doesn't want his future son - who would potentially be called Michael C.
Jordan - to have to live up to the name.
"The pressure I had to live up to my dad's name and I'm not gonna put that on my kid," said the Creed actor, who was named after..
This week's releases to stream include Michael B. Jordan as a Navy SEAL seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom..