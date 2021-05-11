Jordanians denounce Israeli Occupation aggression in protest in Irbid Jordanians in Irbid condemned the brutal attacks carried out by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) and settlers against the residents

Jordanians denounce Israeli Occupation aggression in protest in Irbid Jordanians in Irbid condemned the brutal attacks carried out by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) and settlers against the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and in Jerusalem outside the Great Irbid camp mosque on Monday, May 10.

Demonstrators emphasized the importance of Jerusalem to Palestinians, stressing that they are the rightful owners of the land in Sheikh Jarrah and the rest of the Jerusalem neighborhoods.

Additionally, they denounced what they described as "international silence about what is happening in Sheikh Jarrah in terms of killing." They noted that the violent confrontations by the IOF are systematic attacks that affect the rights of the owners of the land and those in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.