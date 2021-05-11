Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer - US Air Date: May 21, 2021 Starring: Paul-Mikél Williams, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega Network: Netflix Synopsis: The campers uncover more details of Dr. Wu’s secret research and must quickly take their fate into their own hands with a dangerous plan to leave Isla Nublar behind for good.

But when a tropical storm delays their departure, a lethal new threat quickly closes in on the campers, placing their escape, as well as their lives, in extreme peril.