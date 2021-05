Chasing Comets Movie Trailer

Chasing Comets Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A struggling Australian Football player takes a leap of faith to try to save his dream and his relationship, But living this out is a far greater challenge than he imagined, especially among teammates who won't let him give up his partying ways without a fight.

Release Date: 06/11/2021 Directed by: Jason Perini Starring: Dan Ewing, Isabel Lucas, George Houvardas, Kat Hoyos