Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Movie (1958) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Brick is an alcoholic ex-football player who drinks his days away and resists the affections of his wife.

A reunion with his terminal father jogs a host of memories and revelations for both father and son.

Director: Richard Brooks Writers: Richard Brooks, James Poe, Tennessee Williams Stars: Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, Burl Ives