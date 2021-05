Four Desperate Movie (1959) - MenThe Siege of Pinchgut

Four Desperate Movie (1959) - MenThe Siege of Pinchgut (1959) - Trailer - Plot Synopsis: An escaped prisoner is trying to clear his name.

Director: Harry Watt Writers: Harry Watt, Inman Hunter, Lee Robinson Stars: Aldo Ray, Heather Sears, Neil McCallum