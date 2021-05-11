Between Miracles Movie (1971) - Clip

Between Miracles Movie (1971) Clip - Plot Synopsis: On the day of his first communion, Benedetto is horrified at the idea of not having confessed a sin to the priest and flees the church, falling into a deep ravine.

But by a miracle he is unhurt and so decides to dedicate his life to God.

His youth is passed in a friary waiting for a sign, but in adulthood sees his battle with sex and so courageously he leaves the friary and faces the world.

But it is not to be an easy course and after believing himself free of his religious convictions, he receives a shock which leads to a suicide attempt.

But once again Benedetto is saved and so life recommences in the shadow of this miracle.

A film by Nino Manfredi with NINO MANFREDI, LIONEL STANDER, DELIA BOCCARDO, PAOLA BORBONI, MARIO SCACCIA, FAUSTO TOZZI, MARIANGELA MELATO