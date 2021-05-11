The new Mercedes-Benz EQB EDITION 1 Interior Design

Whether a large nuclear family or a small extended family: as a seven-seater, the new EQB offers space for many family constellations and a wide variety of transport needs.

This gives it an exceptional position not only in the compact segment, but especially among electric cars.

The two seats in the third row can be used by people up to 1.65 metres tall, and child seats can also be fitted there.

The new EQB will make its debut at Auto Shanghai 2021 (21 to 28 April 2021).

Following the EQA 250 (combined electrical consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) it is the second fully electric compact car from Mercedes-EQ.

The powerful and efficient electric drive, clever recuperation and predictive Navigation with Electric Intelligence are just some of the features that link it to the EQA.

The market launch in China is scheduled for this year.

After Europe, the international version of the EQB, produced in Kecskemét, Hungary, will be launched at the end of the year, followed by the US market launch in 2022.