Domestic abuse victim reveals shocking pictures of injuries at hands of ex-husband

A woman has released shocking photos of her injuries after her ex-husband attacked her with a hammer and a screwdriver.Anna Butt was left bruised and covered in blood after she was assaulted by Alec Butt, 71 on 28 December 2019 in Bristol.He was jailed for seven years and nine months at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.In a personal statement read out in court, Anna said she feared the man she was married to for 18 years would kill her, adding: “I was absolutely terrified.”Domestic abuse can be reported on 101, or 999 if it's an emergency.

If you call and don't feel it's safe to speak, dial 55 and the operator will transfer your call to the police.Credit: SWNS