Andhra Pradesh: 11 people die as oxygen dips at a Govt hospital in Tirupati| Oneindia News

As India battles the deadly second wave of Coronavirus Pandemic, another horryfying case of deaths due to lack of oxygen comes to light, Eleven Covid patients who were in the ICU ward died at a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Monday evening after the supply of medical oxygen was disrupted.

