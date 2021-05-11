Putin man of the match as his ice hockey team wins

Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the ice on Monday in a gala match of the Night Hockey League in Sochi.Among the leader's teammates were Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Olympic champion Viacheslav Fetisov.Putin scored at least eight times during the game against an amateur league team, with a final score of 13 points to 9 in favour of Putin's team.President of International Ice Hockey Federation René Fasel also took part in the game as a referee and addressed spectators in Russian.During his 15 years as Russia's leader Putin has frequently taken part in sporting activities, most notably in judo and swimming.