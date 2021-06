Woman With Face Mask on Gets Headbutted By Horse in Nose While She Tries to Scare Her

This woman thought of getting some work done in her stable while her face mask sets.

To have some fun, she thought of spooking her horse.

However, when she went up to her, the horse headbutted her owner in the face.

The woman instantly regretted her idea while blood dripped from her nose and tears fell from her eyes.