Snake has aggressive reaction to viral 'don't pet challenge'

This snake had a gripping reaction to the viral "don't pet challenge." Dean Fraser tries the trend on his pet snake, he extends his hand toward the reptile and pretends as if he would be petting him but stops abruptly.

The snake, named Mr Red, launched an attack on his owner's hand and began coiling itself around Fraser's wrist.

The filmer said: "We had seen that 'don't pet your dog' challenge trending and thought we should try it with Mr Red, our corn snake because we know his behaviour and felt like it would make for an interesting video." This footage was filmed on February 11 in Ocala, Florida.