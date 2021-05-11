Nandy: We need real action from government over social care

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy says that "real action" is needed from the government over issues like social care.

"They [government] said they'd fix the social care crisis, they haven't.

They said they'd level up communities like mine in Wigan, they absolutely haven't." Her comments come ahead of Tuesday's Queen's Speech in the House of Lords.

"What we want to see from the Prime Minister today", said Ms Nandy "is a real plan to deliver on those things".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn