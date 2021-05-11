The Guardians of the Galaxy star will feature in director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his 2019 hit mystery comedy, which will also see Daniel Craig reprise his role as quirky detective Benoit Blanc.
Dave Bautista reportedly signs up for 'Knives Out' sequel
