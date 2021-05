FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in teens as young as 12.

The two-dose vaccine had been authorized for those as young as 16.

After clinical trials and research in those age 12 to 15, the pharmaceutical company asked the FDA to expand their emergency use authorization to allow the vaccine to be used in younger teens.