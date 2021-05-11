Deadly ‘Black Fungus’ Infection Found in COVID-19 Patients in India

India’s second wave of COVID-19 has seen the development of a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection called mucormycosis, also known as "black fungus," which can lead to blindness.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
India’s second wave of COVID-19 has seen the development of a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection called mucormycosis, also known as "black fungus," which can lead to blindness.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Hospitals in India have reported a rise in "black fungus" found in COVID-19 patients - as doctors warned people against using cow..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Reuters/ Geneva The World Health Organisation yesterday said the coronavirus variant first identified in..