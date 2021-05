Prince Charles says his family as 'empty seat at table' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles has shared sympathies with those who have lost family members throughout the last year as he delivered a message to mark the end of Ramadan.

He said he shared with the sadness of Muslim families who find an empty seat at the table during their Iftar meals, as the month of fasting draws to its end later this week.

It has been just over a month since Prince Philip, his father, died at the age of 99, of old age.