Mom gets real about other parents scolding her kids

A TikTok mom laid down the law when it comes to parents scolding other people’s kids.In an earlier TikTok video, user @invasian_ pointed out that she wasn’t comfortable with other parents scolding her child.After receiving some backlash, the TikToker wanted to clarify her statement.The TikToker’s said that it’s OK to tell someone else’s child that they did something wrong, as long as it’s done with respect.@Invasian_ continues, clarifying that just because she doesn’t want parentsscreaming at her kids….doesn’t mean that parents shouldn’t get involved if another kid is doing something they shouldn’t be doing.The comments section was filled with praise for the TikToker’s parenting take