Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 11, 2021

DJ Pauly D returning to Las Vegas with residency

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:10s 0 shares 2 views
DJ Pauly D returning to Las Vegas with residency
DJ Pauly D returning to Las Vegas with residency

DJ Pauly D returns for his 2021 residency at Marquee!

It kicks off on Friday June 4.

A-M.D-J PAULY D RETURNS FORHIS 20-21 RESIDENCY AT MARQUEE!IT KICKS OFF ON FRIDAYJUNE 4TH.HE SAYS HE CAN’T WAIT FORPEOPLE TO SEE WHAT HE HAS INSTORE.TICKETS ARE ALREADY ON

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage