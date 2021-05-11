DJ Pauly D returning to Las Vegas with residency

DJ Pauly D returns for his 2021 residency at Marquee!
It kicks off on Friday June 4.
DJ Pauly D returns for his 2021 residency at Marquee!
It kicks off on Friday June 4.
A-M.D-J PAULY D RETURNS FORHIS 20-21 RESIDENCY AT MARQUEE!IT KICKS OFF ON FRIDAYJUNE 4TH.HE SAYS HE CAN’T WAIT FORPEOPLE TO SEE WHAT HE HAS INSTORE.TICKETS ARE ALREADY ON
Graduation season is officially underway at UNLV! 50 students from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine will get their MD degrees..
As we get ready for strip properties to hit 100% capacity on June 1, those in the hospitality industry are getting back to work and..