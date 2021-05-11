'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' Exclusive Interview with Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols & Darren Lynn Bousman

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in 'Spiral', the terrifying new chapter from the book of 'Saw'.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in UK cinemas May 17th.
A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in 'Spiral', the terrifying new chapter from the book of 'Saw'.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in UK cinemas May 17th.
Interview with actress Marisol Nichols about her upcoming movie, SPIRAL, an intense crime and horror film directed by Darren Lynn..
Spiral From the Book of Saw Movie Clip - You're Getting a Partner - Plot synopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form..