Police search cafe for body linked to missing teen feared killed by Fred West

Police are searching for a body at a cafe in Gloucester linked to the case of a missing teenager who was feared killed by Fred West.Gloucestershire Police said they had found evidence that a body could be buried within The Clean Plate café in Southgate Street, Gloucester, and are linking it to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.Mary was reported missing on January 6 1968 and has never been found.Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 aged 53, was previously suspected over her disappearance.
Who is Fred West and how is he connected to Herefordshire?
Hereford Times
