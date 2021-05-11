Police search cafe for body linked to missing teen feared killed by Fred West

Police are searching for a body at a cafe in Gloucester linked to the case of a missing teenager who was feared killed by Fred West.Gloucestershire Police said they had found evidence that a body could be buried within The Clean Plate café in Southgate Street, Gloucester, and are linking it to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.Mary was reported missing on January 6 1968 and has never been found.Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 aged 53, was previously suspected over her disappearance.