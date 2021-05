Munmun Dutta uses casteist slur, apologises after backlash | Oneindia News

Actress Munmun Dutta of tarak mehta ka oolta chashma fame upset her fans after he used a casteist slur in a recent youtube video.

After she trended on Twitter almost all of yesterday, as people called out her langugae, the actress, in a social media post apologised, but the apology too was criticised.

#MunmunDutta #CasteistSlur #Bword