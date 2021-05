National Hospital Week 2021

"NATIONAL HOSPITALSWEEK"MANY HOSPITALS WERENOT ABLE TOCELEBRATE LAST YEARBECAUSE OF COVID.THIS WEEK HONORSNOT JUST THEDOCTORS AND NURSES--- BUT EVERYONE THATHELPS THE HOSPITALRUN EACH DAY.THOSE WHO WORK ATTHE BAYLOR SCOTT ANDWHITE HILLCREST AREWORKING TO MAKESURE EVERYONE IS ASHEALTHY --- PANDEMICOR NOT.CHARLES WILLIAMS, BAYLORSCOTT AND WHITEHILLCREST PRESIDENT"I'M THANKFUL EVERYDAYTHAT I CAN WALK IN THISBUILDING A PLAY A SMALLPART OF ENSURING THEHEALTH OF SOMEBODY'SFATHER, MOTHER, HUSBAND,WIFE, SON, OR DAUGHTER.

IJUST WANT TO DO MY LITTLEBIT.FOR THE BAYLOR SCOTTAND WHITE HILLCRESTCAMPUS --- THECELEBRATION IS TWO-FOLD AS THEYCELEBRATE 100 YEARSSERVING WACO.THE FIRST "NATIONALHOSPITAL DAY" WAS IN1921 TO EDUCATEABOUT MEDICAL EXAMSAND TREATMENT INWAKE OF THE SPANISHFLU PANDEMIC.KENTUCKY D