Tuesday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: ATVI, VST

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Monday, Activision Blizzard's Director, Peter J.

Nolan, made a $1.90M purchase of ATVI, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $95.07 each.

Activision Blizzard, is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Nolan in the past year.

And at Vistra, there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO James A.

Burke who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $15.77 each, for a total investment of $788,440.

Before this latest buy, Burke bought VST on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $808,233 at an average of $17.20 per share.

Vistra is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

So far Burke is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.25.