Pappu Yadav arrested for violating Covid-19 norms, but what did he say

Former MP from Bihar and Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajiv Ranjan known as Pappu Yadav was arrested on Tuesday morning from his Patna residence for alleged violation of Covid-19 lockdown norms. Bihar is under a 10-day lockdown till May 15.

Yadav suggested his arrest was politically motivated.

He said he has been helping needy families in the last 1.5 months despite undergoing an operation.

