Police dig up cafe in search for suspected victim of Fred West Mary Bastholm

Video show police and forensic tents set up around a cafe in Gloucester where police are searching for a suspected victim of Fred West.

Officers are excavating the Clean Plate cafe looking for the remains of missing 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.

She was last seen on 6 January 1968 waiting for a bus to go and see her boyfriend and is believed to have been offered a lift by the serial killer and then murdered.

Mary worked as a waitress at the cafe and Fred was a regular there.