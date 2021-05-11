Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Police dig up cafe in search for suspected victim of Fred West Mary Bastholm

Credit: SWNS STUDIO
Duration: 01:01s 0 shares 1 views
Police dig up cafe in search for suspected victim of Fred West Mary Bastholm
Police dig up cafe in search for suspected victim of Fred West Mary Bastholm

Video show police and forensic tents set up around a cafe in Gloucester where police are searching for a suspected victim of Fred West.

Officers are excavating the Clean Plate cafe looking for the remains of missing 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.

She was last seen on 6 January 1968 waiting for a bus to go and see her boyfriend and is believed to have been offered a lift by the serial killer and then murdered.

Mary worked as a waitress at the cafe and Fred was a regular there.

Video show police and forensic tents set up around a cafe in Gloucester where police are searching for a suspected victim of Fred West.

Officers are excavating the Clean Plate cafe looking for the remains of missing 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.

She was last seen on 6 January 1968 waiting for a bus to go and see her boyfriend and is believed to have been offered a lift by the serial killer and then murdered.

Mary worked as a waitress at the cafe and Fred was a regular there.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage