Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Devprayag, shops and houses damaged| Oneindia News

As more bodies in the river surfaced today in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, corpses were seen floating under a bridge near the border between the two states.

Maharashtra on Tuesday said it is "slowing down" the Covid vaccination process for those in the 18-44 age group to focus on those over 45 due to a shortage of doses in the state.

As the second Covid wave continues to wreak havoc, the Telangana government announced a lockdown from Wednesday morning for 10 days.

Forty-four employees of the Aligarh Muslim University - 19 professors and 25 non-teaching staff - have died after contracting the Covid virus.

Several shops and houses have been damaged because of a cloudburst at Uttarakhand's Devprayag.

No casualties have been reported yet.

#CloudburstInUttarakhand #Devprayag #Covid19