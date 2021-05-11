CA Stimulus checks

Another round of stimulus checks, this time generated for California by a state budget surplus.
Dave Anderson with the Moneywise Guys shares his insight on what it all means.
Andria Borba reports on Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing his California Comeback Plan that will provide stimulus checks for residents..
The governor said it would be the biggest rebate in U.S. history.