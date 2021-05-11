Mother and son trapped in sinking car rescued by heroic passersby in China

In the video filmed in Zunyi, a car skidded around a corner and fell into the Xiang River.

A mother and son trapped in a sinking car were rescued by passersby in southern China.

According to the traffic police, at the critical moment, three passersby jumped into the river to save the mum and her son, one of them being a 60-year-old man.

The three together managed to save the duo.

It’s reported that the mother was not familiar with the car which is not the one she used to drive.

The next day, Alibaba, a Chinese tech company, found the three rescuers and awarded each of them with a 10,000 yuan(£1,100) bonus as well as certificates for saving the duo's lives.

The video was filmed on May 6 and provided by local media.