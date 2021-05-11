21-year-old shares TikTok beauty hack horror story as a warning

A 21-year-old reality star from Australia is warning fans against trying out DIY beauty hacks from TikTok... .after she attempted to give herself an acupuncture facial and now is dealing with deep, severe scarring.In a viral Instagram post, Tilly Whitfield, a current contestant on Australia’s Big Brother, .finally addressed fans’ questions about why she often wore a blue clay mask on the show.“this is what my face looked like a week prior to entering the house hence why I always have makeup on and my skin is always covered,” Whitfield wrote.“This is the result of attempting to remove scarring I inflicted on myself trying to replicate an at-home beauty procedure I saw on a TikTok video”.Whitfield didn’t reference a specific TikTok, nor did she give many details about which hack she was trying to replicate.However, she did deny in the post’s comments that her scarring was related to a chemical peel.Instead, Whitfield updated the Instagram caption, to claim the damage was related to some sort of acupuncture attempt