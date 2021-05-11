Drinking From a Can Has One Major Side Effect, Study Says

Drinking From a Can Has One Major Side Effect, Study Says.

The 'Journal of Alzheimer's Disease' published a study looking at how exposure to aluminum... may impact people’s predisposition to dementia-related illnesses.

The study found that aluminum may play a role in forming plaques in the brain that precede the onset of Alzheimer’s.

Past research has concluded that aluminum found in everyday products, such as deodorants, is associated with neurodegenerative illnesses.

Other studies show that an alternative reason may also be that as people age, .

Their kidneys are less capable of filtering aluminum as it enters the body, leading to a build-up of the chemical element in the brain