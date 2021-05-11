Tim Tebow to Return to NFL After 6-Year Hiatus

Former quarterback Tim Tebow is coming back to the NFL.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports confirmed that the Jaguars plan to sign Tebow to a one-year deal.

He will reportedly play tight end for the Jacksonville team.

The 33-year-old recently worked out with the Jaguars in the tight end position under coach Urban Meyers.

Meyers coached Tebow back when he achieved a record-setting, two-time national championship run at the University of Florida.

I have one job and that is to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars … If Tim Tebow or Travis Etienne can help us win, then that's my job to get them ready to go play, Urban Meyers, via CBS Sports.

Tebow may also be asked to serve as a mentor for incoming quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Similar to Tebow, Lawrence had a decorated collegiate career at Clemson before becoming a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Tebow's return has caused some backlash, as critics allege racism since he's being brought back before Colin Kaepernick.

