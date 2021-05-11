Drake to Be Named Artist of the Decade at 2021 'Billboard' Music Awards.
According to 'Billboard' chart activity, the 34-year-old rapper has been the best-performing artist of the last 10 years.
He’s had more than 50 career weeks at No.
1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 chart.
He’s also had nine No.
1 albums on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.
Drake currently holds the title for most 'Billboard' Music Awards with a total of 27.
He will receive his award during the 2021 'Billboard' Music Awards ceremony on May 23.
It will air on NBC at 8 P.M.
ET