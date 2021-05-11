A new smart headlight from Ford

Ford Europe has developed a predictive smart headlight system that uses GPS real-time location data that can adapt to upcoming curves at night.

The system would provide a larger field of view for drivers when driving at night.

This system is currently just a prototype for the European market, with little to no future plans for U.S. adoption.

Learn more at Autoblog.comTranscript: This smart headlight from Ford.

Illuminates a larger field of view at night.

The curve-adaptive headlights use GPS real-time location data.

To predictively adapt to upcoming curves in the road.

The system is currently a prototype for the European market.

With no future plans for U.S. adoption.

Learn more at autoblog.com