E! host Nina Parker on making history with her new plus-size clothing collection for Macy's

Nina Parker has become one of E!'s most recognized and beloved personalities in recent years.

Gibson Johns interviews the "Nightly Pop" co-host about making history with The Nina Parker Collection, Macy's first ever plus-size clothing line designed by a Black woman, and how years of feeling excluded by fashion led her to this moment.

They also discuss her thoughts on Lena Dunham's controversial foray into plus-size fashion, her designing her own Oscars gown in 2020, the start of her career at TMZ, her thoughts on this year's unexpected celebrity couples and whether or not she's really getting her own show at E!.