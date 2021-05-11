McDonald's Teams Up With Biden Admin To Promote COVID Vaccinations

McDonald's Teams Up With Biden Admin , To Promote COVID Vaccinations.

McDonald's Teams Up With Biden Admin , To Promote COVID Vaccinations.

McDonald's announced its partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services and its "We Can Do This" campaign on May 11.

The fast-food giant will promote the campaign on McCafé coffee cups and delivery order stickers beginning mid-summer.

The items will include the web address vaccines.gov, which directs users to info and vaccine appointments nearby.

Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated, Xavier Becerra, Health and Human Services Secretary, via 'USA Today'.

This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities, Xavier Becerra, Health and Human Services Secretary, via 'USA Today'.

There are close to 14,000 McDonald's locations in the U.S. Currently, about 46 percent of all U.S. residents have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot.

McDonald’s is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe.

This is a team effort — it takes all of us, Genna Gent, McDonald’s USA VP, via 'USA Today'