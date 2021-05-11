Colt Brennan, Former NFL QB, Dead at 37

The legendary University of Hawaii quarterback was in southern California when he died.

Additional details about his death have not yet been made public.

The Heisman Trophy finalist was drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2008.

The team offered its condolences on social media.

Brennan also played for the Oakland Raiders during his three seasons in the NFL.

After being cut by the team, he went on to play for the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League team Los Angeles Kiss.

A brain injury from a previous car crash, coupled with other football-related injuries, ultimately ended his career.

Throughout the years, he had his fair share of legal troubles, .

Including a felony burglary and trespassing conviction and sexual misconduct accusations.

Last month, he took to Instagram, saying, “I’ve been through a lot in my life.

I found redemption once, I will find it again.”