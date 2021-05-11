E-Ducato, a large all-electric delivery van from Stellantis

The Fiat E-Ducato is a large, all-electric delivery van with performance, Stellantis boasts, that can match that of a diesel van.

The electric motor produces 206 pound-feet or torque and up to 122-hp.

Acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h (or 31 mph) is done in 5 seconds.

The E-Ducato has two battery blocks available: a 47 kWh and a best-in-class 79 kWh, and will ultimately have four types of charging modes, three of them available at launch.

Range figures in an urban delivery setting are 146 miles with the 47-kWh battery, and Fiat say the E-Ducato can travel up to 229 miles on a charge with the 79-kWh variant.

It can take a 60-mile charge in a half-hour.