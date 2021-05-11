NBC Says It Will Not Air Golden Globes With HFPA Under Fire For Lack Of Diversity

A Golden Globes controversy grows as Tom Cruise says he's returning his three awards.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that runs the ceremony, is under fire for a lack of diversity; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
NBC Will Not Air
2022 Golden Globes.
The network announced the decision
on May 10 amid ongoing controversy.....
Tom Cruise has reportedly returned his three Golden Globe trophies as a protest against the lack of diversity among members of the..