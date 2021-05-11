Pep: This is the toughest league by far!

Pep Guardiola says the Premier League in his opinion is 'the toughest league by far' and is looking forward to his Manchester City side lifting the trophy in front of fans after the final league game of the season.
Pictures from City TV.
Pep Guardiola says the Premier League in his opinion is 'the toughest league by far' and is looking forward to his Manchester City side lifting the trophy in front of fans after the final league game of the season.
Pictures from City TV.
Pep Guardiola expects Tuesday’s clash with Paris St Germain to be Manchester City’s toughest test in their quest to win the..