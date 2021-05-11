2 Current NYPD Officers, 1 Retired Officer Accused Of Bribery, Conspiracy

A retired NYPD officer and two current officers face charges in an alleged tow truck corruption scheme.
2 NYPD Officers, 1 Retired Officer Accused Of Taking Thousands Of Dollars In Bribes
All three are charged with bribery and conspiracy.
CBS 2
A retired NYPD officer and two current officers face charges in an alleged tow truck corruption scheme.
All three are charged with bribery and conspiracy.
Three current and former NYPD officers were arrested Tuesday for participating in bribery schemes, including selling victims'..