Wick Theatre in Boca Raton showing Tony Award-winning musical

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is back open, making it one of the first theaters in the county to launch a full-scale production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFTER BEING CLOSED FOR OVER AYEAR DUE TO THE PANDEMIC.

ATONY AWARD-WINNING SHOW WILLTAKE THE STAGE ALL MONTH ATTHE WICK IN BOCA RATON.

IT'STHE FIRST THEATRE IN OUR AREATO OPEN A FULL PRODUCTIONSHOW.

SOUTH COUNTY REPORTERMIRANDA CHRISTIAN HAS MORE.PCK: (6.22 WE HAVE BEEN CLOSEDFOR EXACTLY 13 MONTHS) THE WICKTHEATRE IS BACK IN BUSINESS.OWNER MARILYNN WICK SAYS“ACHORUS LIN” WILL BE THEIRFIRST MUSICAL TO TAKE THESTAGE SINCE THEY WERE FORCEDTO CANCEL OVER 9-THOUSANDTICKETS LAST YEAR 7.20 IT WASTHE BIGGEST SHOW WE HAD EVERPUT ON THE STAGE (NAT) THESHOW HAS A FEW CHANGES&LIKEBARELY THERE CLEAR MAKS ON THEPERFORMERS&AND CHANGES AROUNDTHE THEATRE WITH SOCIALDISTANCING AND MASKREQUIREMENTS.

WICK SAYS IT'S ASTART TO HAVING THE THEATREALIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT AGAIN8.55 NOW WE HAVE A SEASON20.50 I LOOKED AT THAT STAGEAND IT WAS AN EMOTIONALMOMENT, PARTY BECAUSE I WAS SOHAPPY TO BE BACK RAY KENNEDYJOINED THE WICK THEATRE TWOMONTHS AGO.

HE SAYS THE LASTYEAR HAS BEEN DIFFICULT WITHLITTLE TO NO WORK IN THEINDUSTRY 21.55 ONE THING YOUFIND OUT IN A PANDEMIC IS YOUFIND YOUR JOY (NAT) THE WICKHAS BEEN BUSY WITH PEOPLECALLING ABOUT UPCOMING SHOWSAND QUESTIONS ABOUT SAFETYMEASURES (NAT) 6.44 WE WENTTHROUGH AL THE MECHANICS INTOMAKING THIS PLACE THEHEALTHIER PLACE POSSIBLE THETHEATRE IS ONLY OPERATING AT50% BUT WICK SAYS THEY HOPE ASMORE PEOPLE GET VACCINATEDTHEY CAN ALLOW MORE PEOPLE IN.MC: 26.18 WICK SAYS THEY STILLHAVE TICKETS TO A CHORUS LINEAND THEIR UPCOMING SHOWS, FORINFORMATION ON HOW TO GETTICKETS I WILL HAVE THAT INTHIS WEB STORY AT WPTV DOTCOM.

