Welfare action plan for pets, wildlife and livestock set out

The Government is introducing a new law to recognise animals are sentient beings – which have feelings such as pleasure, pain and fear – as it sets out an action plan to help domesticated and wild creatures in the UK and abroad.Announcing the plan at a trip to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London, Environment Secretary George Eustice said the UK was a nation of animal lovers, and the new measures would build on existing high standards.