Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Protesters clash with police during a Pro-Palestine protest in London

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
11 May Wednesday evening an altercation between a Police officer and a protester, during a Pro-Palestine protest, sparked violence leading to protesters clashing with police officers on Kensington High Street, London.

Police officers were repeatedly hit with sticks, flags and had various items thrown at them including glass bottles and rubbish, prompting them to wear their NATO helmets.

