Protesters clash with police during a Pro-Palestine protest in London

Newsflare STUDIO
11 May Wednesday evening an altercation between a Police officer and a protester, during a Pro-Palestine protest, sparked violence leading to protesters clashing with police officers on Kensington High Street, London.
Police officers were repeatedly hit with sticks, flags and had various items thrown at them including glass bottles and rubbish, prompting them to wear their NATO helmets.
Pro-Palestine protester leaps onto pro-Israel counter-protesters during clashes with police at London protest
Protestors and London police clash during the 'Free Palestine' protest outside Downing Street in London UK, Tuesday (May 11).