Indoor activities resume for local Senior and Community Center

Older Texans month and theto celebrate than activitione Domeier Senior and comactivities such as Rummy Csenior and community centeyou get older.

You sometimto stay at home with yourBut this is a good place fto come and be a part of sfor the relationships builplace.

Solis says the centafter us.

So this is a verplace for college stationresumed just two months aghiatus.

Now within the lasallowed to safely get togeSo it's been around a yearable to hold programs in pstarted holding them outsia lot of interest in, butlimited by the space.

Cannwere chomping at the bit fnormal programming.

Reallyto do program indoors mondfrom 9 to 1 and provide moto recreate and differentas much as we can do as mareally awesome to have a cthat Created this place fofee for a year here, but lcurrently not charging a foperating under reduced hopandemic.

But that's likel