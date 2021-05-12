Amber drives back home with her child in the backseat after visiting the forest on Macdonnell, Australia on May 10.
Parrot flies into Australian woman's car, hangs on for the drive back home
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:43s 0 shares 3 views
Amber drives back home with her child in the backseat after visiting the forest on Macdonnell, Australia on May 10.
An orange parrot flies onto her window and continues to sit there even as she drives on the road.
The bird then gets into her car and she takes it home with her.