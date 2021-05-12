Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 14, 2021

Parrot flies into Australian woman's car, hangs on for the drive back home

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:43s 0 shares 3 views
Parrot flies into Australian woman's car, hangs on for the drive back home
Parrot flies into Australian woman's car, hangs on for the drive back home

Amber drives back home with her child in the backseat after visiting the forest on Macdonnell, Australia on May 10.

Amber drives back home with her child in the backseat after visiting the forest on Macdonnell, Australia on May 10.

An orange parrot flies onto her window and continues to sit there even as she drives on the road.

The bird then gets into her car and she takes it home with her.

Explore