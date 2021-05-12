WATCH FULL | Las Vegas police say search for 2-year-old now homicide investigation

Las Vegas police say the search for missing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson is now a homicide investigation and 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes has been arrested.
Watch the full update from the department here.
Volunteers with Nevada Child Seekers were out in full force over the weekend and the search is scheduled to continue Monday..
Las Vegas police held a press conference on Wednesday morning to further discuss a homicide investigation from March.